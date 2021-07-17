Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 24.75 and last traded at 24.75. Approximately 9,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,242,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at 23.17.

EDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 27.80.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.