J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $205.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $197.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $164.95 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,605 shares of company stock worth $8,017,148. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

