LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $390.50.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $154.48 on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $85.67 and a 1 year high of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.90.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

