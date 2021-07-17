Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $12.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $12.36.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 739,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 162,816 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 590,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.