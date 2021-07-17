Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $12.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $12.36.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
