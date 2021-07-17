Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Grows By 62.5%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:JSGRY opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $60.46.
LIXIL Company Profile
