Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Grows By 62.5%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JSGRY opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $60.46.

Get LIXIL alerts:

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.