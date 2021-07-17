Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,600 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 497,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Get Boqii alerts:

Shares of BQ stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42. Boqii has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boqii will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.