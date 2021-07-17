UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,931 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

