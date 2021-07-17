Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,563,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,490,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,360,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 454,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In other news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 606,035 shares of company stock valued at $33,095,479. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFIX opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.03. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

