UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Hamilton Lane worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,361,000 after purchasing an additional 390,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,243,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,495,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 732,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,869,000 after purchasing an additional 109,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

