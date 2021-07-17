Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Simmons First National worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,230,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,517,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 156,519 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,512,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,569,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 662,742 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.82. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

