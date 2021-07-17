Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Price Target at $53.11

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

