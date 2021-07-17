K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives $10.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on K92 Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.97. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.