Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 326.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 326.75 ($4.27).

Several equities analysts have commented on BAB shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 296.20 ($3.87) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 297.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -5.50.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

