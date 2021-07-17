Zacks Investment Research Lowers PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $272.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $298,797. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $1,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

