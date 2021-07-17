PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

PLBY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,540,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $2,663,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $19,590,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $15,952,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

