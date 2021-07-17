Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:OYST opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $432.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -0.30. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.18. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the first quarter worth about $838,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 12.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 191,765 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.