Susquehanna Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $360.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.30.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $294.63 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $169.08 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $346.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.