National Bank Financial Raises Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target to C$11.50

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MYAGF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

MYAGF stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

