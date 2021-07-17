PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PSPSF opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 52 week low of $110.18 and a 52 week high of $136.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.09.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

