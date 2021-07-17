Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.31.

NYSE:DAR opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

