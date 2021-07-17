Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.20. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. Research analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth $396,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth $722,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 116.2% during the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

