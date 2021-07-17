SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Truist cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

SciPlay stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 16.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

