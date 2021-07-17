HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 43,339 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after buying an additional 1,985,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 594.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,833,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Shares of TRGP opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

