NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextCure were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 3,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 568.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NextCure during the first quarter worth $132,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NextCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

NXTC opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.50. NextCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

