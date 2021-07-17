Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $738,000 Position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.