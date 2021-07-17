Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBT opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

