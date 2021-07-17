Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $701,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 9.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Unisys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

