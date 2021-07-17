Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,001 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Old Republic International by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Old Republic International by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 306,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 78,205 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,793.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,646 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 497,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 175,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

