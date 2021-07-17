Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

DNMR stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

