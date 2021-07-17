970 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $340.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.56. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.88 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.50.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

