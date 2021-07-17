Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,468 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $80,483,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after buying an additional 4,967,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

