Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 24.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 17.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.06. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

