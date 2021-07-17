Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.43 Million in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY opened at $37.05 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.