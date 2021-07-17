Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,886.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.