Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $3.08 Million Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,702,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $3,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

NYSE:ESGC opened at $1.26 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.