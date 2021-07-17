Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,332 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $546.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Kathryn P. O’neil purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $101,800.00. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

