Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Valhi worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Valhi by 55,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Valhi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

Shares of VHI opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $691.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.04. Valhi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.