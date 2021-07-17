Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Ladder Capital worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 420,965 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 130,488 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 247,355 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LADR. Raymond James raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

LADR opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,692. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

