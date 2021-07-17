Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Down 7%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price was down 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 24,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 531,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 67,847 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

