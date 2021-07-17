Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Down 7%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price was down 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 24,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 531,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%.
About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.