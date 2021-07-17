Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 112,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,336 shares.The stock last traded at $231.49 and had previously closed at $250.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.