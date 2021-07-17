Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells 49,940 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,116 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

