Keith W. Pfeil Sells 27,479 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

