China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CAAS opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.20 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 3.16. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $130.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

