Robert M. Friedland Acquires 100,000 Shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Stock

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IVAN stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,412,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $913,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $612,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

