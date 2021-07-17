Suying Liu Buys 110,000 Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) CEO Suying Liu purchased 110,000 shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,100,000.00.

NASDAQ:MCAEU opened at $10.27 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.