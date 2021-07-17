Suying Liu Buys 110,000 Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) CEO Suying Liu purchased 110,000 shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,100,000.00.
NASDAQ:MCAEU opened at $10.27 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.
About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III
