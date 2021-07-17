Kevin P. Clark Sells 5,830 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.