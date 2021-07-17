Joseph L. Goldstein Sells 1,930 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $1,013,250.00.
NASDAQ REGN opened at $583.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.47.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
