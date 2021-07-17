Joseph L. Goldstein Sells 1,930 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $1,013,250.00.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $583.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

