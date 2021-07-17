Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 194.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOX. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

