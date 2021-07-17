Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,928 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 436,716 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

