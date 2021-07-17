Credit Suisse AG Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 732,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 48,006 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DYN opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $972.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.